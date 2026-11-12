EPL: Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick

Manchester United have reportedly ended Michael Carrick‘s spell as manager following the club’s disappointing start to the 2026/2027 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Red Devils sacked Carrick after United’s frustrating 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Manchester United twice came from two goals down in the encounter but still failed to secure all three points. The development has reportedly left the club’s stakeholders increasingly unhappy.

Carrick had reportedly been given the Aston Villa game and the midweek Champions League clash against Roma to turn things around and keep his job.

However, the situation appears to have taken a different turn.

The reported sack comes as a surprise to some United supporters, considering that Carrick guided the club to a third-place finish last season, a performance that earned him a two-year contract.

But things have gone badly for the former Manchester United midfielder this season.

The Red Devils have managed just one win from their opening 10 Premier League matches, picking up only eight points and slipping into the relegation zone.

Their defensive problems have also continued, with the draw against Aston Villa exposing the team’s inability to hold on to a lead or turn a difficult game into a victory.

There had been growing uncertainty over Carrick’s future before the latest development.

In an update shared on 𝕏 on November 11, 2026, Romano revealed that the manager had returned to Carrington to take training but was still waiting to hear from the club about his future.

He wrote, “Michael Carrick, at Carrington today to lead Manchester United training again, same as yesterday.

“No formal communication from the club on his future yet but from today expected any moment. The expectation remains for Carrick to be sacked, waiting for Sir Jim Ratcliffe green light.”

Romano had also reported that United were not making immediate progress towards appointing a replacement in the aftermath of the Aston Villa draw.

However, reports later suggested that the decision to remove Carrick was reached after a meeting involving key figures at the club in Monaco on Wednesday.

Those reportedly involved included co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

The club’s co-owners were said to have lost faith in Carrick following the team’s poor results.

Carrick was also reportedly unhappy with how information about his expected departure found its way into the media before he received a direct explanation from the club.

With Carrick’s departure now reported, Manchester United must find a manager capable of getting the team back on track.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant position.

According to Romano, the Argentine could be available despite his current role as manager of the United States men’s national team.

He explained that Pochettino’s contract contains a release clause which could allow him to leave if Manchester United decide to make an approach.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said Pochettino had previously been considered by INEOS and Ratcliffe.

He said, “Mauricio Pochettino was already considered by INEOS, by Sir Jim Ratcliffe few years ago… in this contract, there is a release clause. So, there is an exit way for Mauricio Pochettino in case Man Utd decide to go for him.”

Other managers linked with the United job include Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe.

However, Pochettino appears to be the name attracting the most attention as the club considers its next appointment.