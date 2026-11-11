Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 11th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 11th November, 2026.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a four-pillar manifesto setting out President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for a second term in office.

The document, titled ‘Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0’, outlines the President’s plans to tackle insecurity, reduce the cost of living, expand infrastructure and improve governance between 2027 and 2031.

Punch Online obtained a copy of the manifesto on Tuesday. The manifesto condenses the administration’s eight-point agenda into four pillars.

They are: Secure and Resilient Nation; Better Quality and More Affordable Life for Every Nigerian; Energy, Infrastructure and Economic Growth; and Effective and Accountable Governance.

Under the four pillars, the ruling party listed at least 35 promises it intends to deliver if the President is re-elected.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has failed Nigerians, urging citizens not to re-elect him in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo spoke on Monday at the 7.0 Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat, themed, “African Youth Renaissance,” held at the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former President, reacting to hardship in the country, blamed the President’s policies for the collapse of many businesses.

Tinubu has failed, his incompetence has made many businesses die. Don’t let him come back for a second term,” he said.

Obasanjo lamented that many Nigerians who were previously doing well were now struggling to survive. He said shops and factories had closed, and many young people had lost their jobs because of bad policies.

According to him, the cost of food, fuel and other necessities had soared, while businesses continued to decline.

The former President urged Nigerians not to give Tinubu another four years, saying the country needed a new direction and a leader who could fix the economy.

He added that the 2027 election would give Nigerians the opportunity to decide the kind of future they want.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has explained in court why the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ogun State governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, was left out of its final list of candidates.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the commission said Adebutu’s name did not appear in the membership register the PDP submitted.

The document was filed in response to a suit by the PDP and Adebutu, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2573/2026, asking the court to compel INEC to recognise him as the party’s candidate in the February 6, 2027, election.

Thirteen candidates were cleared for the poll.

Deposing on behalf of the commission, a Chief Programme Analyst in its ICT Department, Mustapha Mohammed, said the register contained the name of Adebutu’s running mate, Kolapo Oyeyemi, but not his.

He said the department searched for different variations of Adebutu’s name without success.

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu for a $500 million loan from the World Bank.

Atiku stated that Tinubu was borrowing money in his last days in office so he could leave his (Atiku) administration and the Nigerian people to pay for it.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the claim in a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

He claimed that Tinubu was trying to lock Nigerians into a path of economic instability.

The United States (US) Congress is set to hold a fresh hearing on attacks against Christians in Nigeria, putting the administration of President Bola Tinubu under renewed pressure over its handling of insecurity.

The hearing, scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, will examine what the Nigerian government has done in the past year to protect Christians, tackle insecurity in the Middle Belt and bring those behind religious attacks to justice.

The session will begin at 11 am at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, and will be streamed live on YouTube.

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Chris Smith, will lead the hearing.

In a statement on Monday, Smith’s office announced that the session would be held under the title, ‘One Year Later: Assessing Nigeria’s Efforts to Protect Christians and Secure the Middle Belt’.

The lawmakers are expected to review Nigeria’s response to attacks on Christian communities, the activities of terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, and efforts to punish those responsible for the violence.

Two panels of witnesses will appear before the lawmakers.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Philip Shaibu, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi could have simply waved at Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos at the Abuja airport instead of seeking a meeting with the players.

Shaibu commented earlier today, November 10, during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, while reacting to the controversy surrounding allegations that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials prevented Peter Obi from meeting the Under-17 women’s team.

Naija News reports that Obi had accused NFF officials of denying him access to the players when they arrived in Abuja on Monday, November 9, following their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

However, Shaibu defended the decision not to arrange a special reception for the presidential candidate, arguing that the support provided to the team before and during the competition was more important than public displays of affection after their win.

He also defended President Bola Tinubu’s support for the team, claiming that the President personally contacted the players before, during and after the tournament to encourage them.

Shaibu said such calls were particularly important when the players faced difficult moments and needed motivation to remain focused on their next matches.

Nigerian music producer Krizbeatz has shared an experience from a visit to the home of popular Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reports that the producer made the revelation while speaking about his Christian faith.

During an interview on the Zikoko podcast, Krizbeatz described himself as someone who grew up in the church and still maintains a connection with Christianity.

Recalling how he met Tiwa Savage during a music production session, Krizbeatz said he visited the singer’s residence to work on her song titled Energy.

According to him, he was surprised to find the award-winning singer reading the Bible when he arrived at her home.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed why he sometimes gets kicked out of hotels in London after staying for just two days.

Naija News reports that the music star explained that his frequent travels with a large number of staff members and family make it difficult for him to stay in some hotels for extended periods.

Davido, in an interview with Afrobeats Unfiltered, disclosed that he usually travels with several people, a situation that often creates accommodation challenges during his visits to the United Kingdom.

The singer also spoke about his reluctance to use Airbnb apartments, explaining that he prefers booking such properties only when he knows the owners of the buildings.

According to him, knowing the property owners gives him some level of comfort because he would not have to worry about paying for damages if anything gets broken during his stay.

Despite these challenges, the award-winning singer maintained that he has enough money to cover his accommodation and other expenses.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has returned to the club’s training ground as he continues his recovery after collapsing in October 2026.

The 40-year-old Belgian returned to Bayern’s Säbener Straße training complex earlier today, November 10, where he worked from his office and met assistant coach Floribert Ngalula and sporting director Christoph Freund. He also watched injured players complete a recovery session.

Naija News reports that Vincent Kompany collapsed on October 23 while watching Bayern’s reserve team train. He was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

However, his return to the training ground does not mean he has fully resumed his coaching duties. Bayern expect him to return to the touchline after the international break, ahead of their Bundesliga fixture against Cologne on November 20.

The club confirmed his progress in a statement, saying, “Vincent Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground since the start of the week.”

The Nigerian Senate has donated ₦100 million to the Flamingos following the country’s historic win at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the donation earlier today, November 10, during plenary after the Senate considered a motion moved by Senator Abdul Ningi (ADC, Bauchi Central), seeking national recognition for the team’s achievement.

Ningi described the win as historic, noting that the young players had accomplished what several other Nigerian national teams had struggled to achieve.

He, however, expressed concern over what he described as inadequate publicity and recognition for the players, particularly after their return to Nigeria.

Seconding the motion, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) praised the Flamingos for defeating Japan in the final, describing their World Cup win as evidence of the determination and potential of Nigerian youths.

Oshiomhole urged Nigerians to celebrate the country’s achievements rather than focus only on its challenges. He also appealed to the Senate leadership to provide financial support for the players to help them pursue their education alongside their football careers.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.