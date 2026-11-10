What I Saw Tiwa Doing When I Visited Her Home – Music Producer Krizbeatz

Nigerian music producer Krizbeatz has shared an experience from a visit to the home of popular Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage.

Naija News reports that the producer made the revelation while speaking about his Christian faith.

During an interview on the Zikoko podcast, Krizbeatz described himself as someone who grew up in the church and still maintains a connection with Christianity.

Recalling how he met Tiwa Savage during a music production session, Krizbeatz said he visited the singer’s residence to work on her song titled Energy.

According to him, he was surprised to find the award-winning singer reading the Bible when he arrived at her home.

He said: “I am the producer of Tiwa Savage’s song ‘Energy.’ The day I visited her house to produce the song, I saw her reading the Bible.”

In other news, Tiwa Savage has responded to a social media user who questioned her decision to be called African Baddie.

Naija News reports that the incident began when the man took to social media to question why a woman in her 40s would describe herself as a baddie.

He wrote: “African baddie at 40… this one no serious.”

In her reaction, the singer revealed that she is 46 years old.

She also expressed confidence in her appearance, financial status and music career while dismissing his concerns about her choice of name.

She wrote: “46, fine, paid, unbothered and dropping my super hottttt record ‘African Baddie’ on Friday. What exactly is the problem, boy?😂 #AfricanBaddie.”