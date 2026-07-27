My Ex Boyfriend Released My Private Video After Placing Bet With Friends – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about the emotional impact of the leak of her private video, revealing that the incident happened after her former boyfriend allegedly shared it as part of a bet with his friends.

Naija News reports that the singer said the experience affected her deeply and that she now considers herself a victim of the situation.

The songstress also dismissed claims that the incident was planned to attract attention or promote her music.

Savage made the revelation during an appearance on the American radio programme, The Breakfast Club, where she discussed the events surrounding the leaked video, which surfaced online in 2021 and generated widespread reactions.

At the time, reports linked the release of the video to an alleged blackmail attempt, with claims that someone demanded money from the singer to stop the footage from being made public.

The singer explained that her former partner initially told her the video was shared by mistake while he was trying to save it, but she later discovered that the circumstances behind the leak were different.

She said finding out that the video was connected to a bet involving her boyfriend and his friends made the situation more painful because of the trust she had placed in him.

“Even that itself was traumatic because he was my boyfriend, we were in a relationship, and I’m hearing later that it was a bet. So, did you really like me or this was just planned from the beginning?

“I trusted him at the time because he was my boyfriend, but I didn’t know he did it because he placed a bet with his friend.

“I’m not going to anyone’s hotel cause you can have cameras hidden; yeah, you’re coming to my safe space.

“They thought I did it for PR. A lot of people thought, ‘Ah, she’s not relevant anymore and she’s doing this.’ And I’m like, Guys, trust me, if I wanted to do that, I would have had better lighting”, she said.