He Would Rock Other Girls – Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Dating One Of Nigeria’s Big 3 Artistes

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that she once dated one of the artistes regarded as part of Nigeria’s Big 3, but has chosen not to disclose his identity.

Naija News reports that the songstress made the revelation during an interview with Madam Joyce while speaking about her past relationship and how the man handled their romance in public.

According to Tiwa, the relationship was kept away from the public because the artiste did not want people to know that they were together.

She said the artiste would deliberately associate with other women at events in an attempt to prevent people from connecting the two of them romantically.

She said: “I dated one of the Big 3, but I won’t mention his name. He didn’t want people to know about us, so whenever we attended the same event, he would rock other girls, claiming he was only doing it so people wouldn’t suspect anything.”

In other news, Tiwa Savage has opened up on her emotions toward her former partner and music collaborator Wizkid.

Naija News reports that in a video that has quickly gained attention online, the songstress revealed that performing with Wizkid brings back strong memories of their past, making it an emotional experience for her.