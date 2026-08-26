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He Would Rock Other Girls – Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Dating One Of Nigeria’s Big 3 Artistes

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, said she once dated one of Nigeria’s Big three artistes but refused to name him during an interview with Madam Joyce.
  • Tiwa Savage said the artiste kept the romance secret and would openly rock other girls at events so people would not link them together.
  • Tiwa Savage also said performing with her former partner and collaborator, Wizkid, brings back strong memories and makes it emotional for her.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that she once dated one of the artistes regarded as part of Nigeria’s Big 3, but has chosen not to disclose his identity.

Naija News reports that the songstress made the revelation during an interview with Madam Joyce while speaking about her past relationship and how the man handled their romance in public.

According to Tiwa, the relationship was kept away from the public because the artiste did not want people to know that they were together.

She said the artiste would deliberately associate with other women at events in an attempt to prevent people from connecting the two of them romantically.

She said: “I dated one of the Big 3, but I won’t mention his name. He didn’t want people to know about us, so whenever we attended the same event, he would rock other girls, claiming he was only doing it so people wouldn’t suspect anything.”

In other news, Tiwa Savage has opened up on her emotions toward her former partner and music collaborator Wizkid.

Naija News reports that in a video that has quickly gained attention online, the songstress revealed that performing with Wizkid brings back strong memories of their past, making it an emotional experience for her.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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