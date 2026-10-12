It’s Never Too Late To Take Accountability For My Actions – Victor AD Apologizes To Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Victor Adere, popularly known as Victor AD, has apologized to fellow Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage over their unreleased collaboration on a remix of his hit song, Wetin We Gain.

Naija News reports that the singer issued the apology in an open letter shared on his social media page.

Victor AD disclosed that Tiwa Savage had recorded a verse for the remix of Wetin We Gain, but the collaboration was never officially released.

The singer acknowledged that although there were reasons the project did not happen, none could justify the outcome or outweigh the time, effort and creativity Tiwa Savage contributed to the song.

He expressed regret over how the situation turned out and appreciated the award-winning singer for agreeing to feature on his track.

He wrote: “An Open Letter to Mama Jam Jam, @TiwaSavage, I should have done this a long time ago, but it’s never too late to take accountability for my actions.

“Thank you, Mama, for blessing my song ‘Wetin We Gain’ with a verse. Unfortunately, the remix never saw the light of day.

“I could go on and on explaining why it didn’t happen, but none of those explanations matters more than the genuine effort, love, and creativity you poured into making the song beautiful. For that, I’m truly sorry about how things turned out.

“Beyond this, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate you for everything you’ve done for the culture and for the doors you’ve opened for Afrobeats. Your impact is undeniable, and I’ll never take your contribution to my journey for granted. I love and appreciate you, Mama.”

In her response, Tiwa Savage accepted the apology and indicated that she had no hard feelings over the unreleased collaboration.

She wrote: “I appreciate this. God knows the reason for everything. All love.”