It’s A Lie That I Don’t Work With Female Artistes – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has responded to criticism that she does not support or work with female artistes in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star addressed the issue during an interview with Madam Joyce.

She explained that she has worked with women in the past and remains open to such collaborations.

According to Savage, the problem often comes after the songs are released.

She said some female artistes she has featured have not done enough to promote the projects, which can affect how well the collaborations perform.

She also questioned why she faces criticism whenever she releases music with male artistes, despite having a history of working with women.

“People say I don’t feature female artists which is a lie. When I feature female artists, they don’t promote the songs. But when I collaborate with Odumodublvck, they start complaining,” Tiwa Savage said.

Savage has previously collaborated with a number of prominent female artistes, including Waje, Ayra Starr, Simi, Asa, Efya, Becca and Di’Ja.

The singer has also recorded songs with several leading male artistes, including Wizkid, Davido, Young Jonn and Odumodublvck.

In other news, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, popularly known as Crayon, has claimed that his senior colleague, Tiwa Savage, introduced him to ‘Backy’ in 2018.

Naija News reports that ‘Backy’ is a blend of illicit drugs like cannabis, tramadol, codeine, or rohypnol rolled into a blunt.