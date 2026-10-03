I’ll Beat You Enter Bush, I Won’t Even Look At Your Son’s Face – Teni Challenges Tiwa Savage To Fight

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, has challenged her colleague Tiwa Savage to a physical fight, Naija News reports.

Teni made the challenge in a video shared on her Instagram page while discussing Nigerian artistes’ earnings and the expensive lifestyles of some of her male colleagues.

The singer directed the challenge at Tiwa and said she would beat her badly before eventually apologising.

She also questioned how some male artistes could afford expensive cars and other luxury items.

She said: “Let’s fight, me and Tiwa Savage next, I’ll beat you enter bush, me that I’m already angry, I won’t even look at your son Jamal face, 1 billion. You’re wondering how your male colleagues are buying cars, etc if they pay us 1.5 billion, you can buy Bugatti. Mama, let’s fight… I will beat you to the point, I’ll beg you later.”

Tiwa later responded to Teni’s challenge with a brief message, telling her to pick a date.

“Pick a date”, Tiwa Savage responded.

In other news, Nigerian comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as DeeOne, has dared reality TV star, Phyna, to fight Tacha and Illebaya.

This follows Phyna’s boxing match challenge to Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia.

Naija News reports that Phyna, after defeating Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, on Thursday night, told organisers she would like to face Etinosa in her next match.