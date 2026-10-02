Etinosa: ‘Go Fight Tacha, Illebaya’ – Comedian DeeOne Blasts Phyna

Nigerian comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as DeeOne, has dared reality TV star, Phyna, to fight Tacha and Illebaya.

This follows Phyna’s boxing match challenge to Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia.

Naija News reports that Phyna, after defeating Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, on Thursday night, told organisers she would like to face Etinosa in her next match.

Reacting to the development, DeeOne, in a video on his Instagram page, criticized Phyna for going after older celebrities.

DeeOne challenged Phyna to face DJ Dimple Nipple and other young celebrities within her age bracket for a boxing match.

Speaking in Pidgin English DeeOne said, “Phyna, see the next person you are supposed to fight here. Your own na to say select elderly people, people wey senior you. You first selected Nkechi Blessing, someone that nurtured Xxssive when Xxssive newly entered the industry.

“Now, you have gone to meet another woman wey old pass you, Etinosa. Leave all those people alone. See your next opponent here, DJ Dimple Nipple. Go fight this lady here; if this one no go teach you lesson. Your mates are there, all this Ilebaye, Tacha and all those your age groups, but you go dey fight people wey senior you. People that when they lie down, to stand up na problem.”