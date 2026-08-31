Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up edition, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has penned an emotional tribute to her late sister on the first anniversary of her death.

Naija News reports that Phyna, in the lengthy post via her Instagram page on Monday, reflected on the pain of losing her sister, saying that even after one year, her absence still feels difficult to accept.

The reality TV star said the Dangote Group killed her sister and never looked back, while the underage truck driver involved in the tragic incident is walking freely.

Phyna also expressed sadness over her inability to get justice for her sister, alleging that the case was swept under the carpet.

She wrote, “31-08-2025… Dangote group killed my sister and never looked back he underage truck driver that killed her walks freely today. One year today… her case was swept under the carpet.

“It’s been exactly one year since I lost you, my sister, and honestly, I still don’t know how to put into words what your absence has done to me. One whole year without seeing you, hearing your voice, laughing with you, or simply knowing that you were somewhere in this world.

“People say time heals, but sometimes I wonder if time really heals or if we just learn how to live with the pain. Because even after 365 days, there are moments when it still feels like yesterday. Moments when I remember you and my heart breaks all over again. There are days I wish I could just have one more conversation with you, one more hug, one more laugh, one more opportunity to tell you how much you meant to me.

“I miss you in ways I cannot explain. I miss the memories we shared, the little things that only sisters could understand, and the comfort of knowing you were here. Life has continued, but a part of me feels like it stopped the day you left.

“I wish you could see me now. I wish you could see everything happening in my life and how much I wish you were here to experience it with me. I wonder what you would say, what advice you would give me, and how proud you would be.

“Your absence has taught me that life is truly fragile and that we should never take the people we love for granted. I would give anything for just a little more time with you. One year has passed, but your memory remains alive in my heart. I will carry you with me for the rest of my life, in every achievement, every tear, every smile, and every moment I wish you were here.

“Sleep peacefully, my beautiful sister. You are deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. Until we meet again… I love you always. I’m sorry I could not get you justice.”