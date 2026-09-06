I’m Co-operating With Police To Clear My Name – Tacha Reveals Why She Was Arrested

Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has opened up on her recent arrest over an alleged ₦5 million fraud case, denying any involvement in the accusation.

Naija News understands that Tacha was reportedly arrested at her residence in Lagos on Sunday, August 30, after she failed to respond to earlier police invitations.

The case reportedly began after a social media user accused her of collecting ₦5 million from a woman who was seeking financial assistance for her husband’s kidney transplant.

The allegation spread across social media and the police got involved.

In an interview with Vanguard, Tacha denied knowing the woman involved in the complaint, saying she had never communicated with her before the accusation was made.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, she became aware of the matter through posts made online by a social media user identified as Olajide, with the handle @joph007_.

She said the posts linked her to the alleged ₦5 million payment and also contained abusive remarks about her.

Tacha said she was surprised by the accusation because she had no relationship or prior communication with the woman said to have been seeking money for her husband’s medical treatment.

She maintained that she did not receive ₦5 million from the woman and had no role in the alleged transaction.

She said: “I have never spoken to the woman in question before. Somebody just came online and accused me of collecting N5 million from a woman who is seeking financial assistance for her sick husband. Meanwhile, I have never spoken to the woman before. I am cooperating with the authorities to clear my name.”