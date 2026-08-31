BBNaija Star, Tacha Reportedly Arrested In Lagos

The Nigerian Police Force has reportedly arrested Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha.

This was disclosed by Nigerian movie producer cum Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, in a post via his Instagram page on Sunday.

Tacha was reportedly arrested at her Ajah residence on Sunday after failing to honour three invitations from the police between May and August 2026.

The post read, “Tacha has been arrested today by NPF.

“Arrested early this morning after she was sent 3 invitations btw may and August by NPF- NCCC but she decided not to honor the IVs… until she was picked up at her residence early this morning at her Ajah residence”

Naija News reports that Tacha may have been arrested for allegedly making false rape and trafficking allegations online.

In the viral video online, Tacha had accused a man, whose identity was not mentioned, of trafficking young people to Europe with claims of offering them scholarships.

Tacha also labelled the man a rapist and child molester, and the public should be wary of him.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, Tacha recently shared that her late mother played a strong role in shaping her career and pushing her toward success in the entertainment and beauty world.

Tacha spoke in an interview with Daily Sun, where she reflected on her journey from her early days in the spotlight to building a name in business.

According to her, her mother’s hard work and prayerful life continue to inspire her, even after her death.

She said she often feels the need to make her proud through her achievements.

She said: “I had a very hardworking and prayerful mother. Even though she’s late, I always feel the need and urge to make her proud. If she had the same opportunity I have right now, she would do everything I have done and even more. That is why I keep being me.”