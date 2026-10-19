Police Rescue Kidnapped Catholic Priest, Seven Others In Benue

Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of two suspects during the rescue of a Catholic priest and seven other abducted people.

The victims were freed during a rescue operation in Ohimini Local Government Area, according to the state police command, Naija News reports.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, October 19.

Aondongu said the victims, apart from the priest, were kidnapped by armed men on October 13, 2026, while returning from a village market along the Ugbokolo–Ajegbe–Awume Road, before Ipiga village in Ohimini LGA.

He explained that the victims were rescued in two groups. Two regained their freedom on October 16, while the remaining six were rescued on Sunday, October 18.

Following their rescue, the victims were taken to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, for medical checks and treatment.

The police spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Echefu Emmanuel and Obonyilor Emmanuel.

He said they were assisting investigators, while efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the gang who escaped arrest.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu, praised the officers involved in the operation for their quick response and professionalism.

Nwadiogbu also acknowledged the support of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force.

The police commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to using intelligence-led operations to tackle kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

He urged residents to provide timely and reliable information about suspicious movements and activities to help security operatives prevent further attacks and arrest criminal suspects.

The command said efforts were continuing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.