‘Insecurity Tearing Families Apart’ – Atiku Reacts To Kaduna Family Abduction

African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has described the abduction of a man, his wife and their infant child in Kaduna State as painful reminder of the insecurity threatening lives and tearing families apart across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, said the thought of an infant caught in the ordeal was heartbreaking.

He urged the relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to secure the safe release of Ahmed Zakka, his wife, their child and every other Nigerian still held in captivity.

The former Vice President said insecurity deepens hardship, disrupts livelihoods and leaves families bearing both emotional and financial burdens they can scarcely afford.

According to Atiku, many Nigerians are grappling with rising prices of food, transportation and other basic needs and should not also have to live in fear of abduction in their homes or on the roads.

Atiku added no Nigerian should have to plead for their life or the safety of their family in the hands of criminals.

He wrote, “The disturbing video of Ahmed Zakka, reportedly abducted alongside his wife and infant child in Kaduna State, is a painful reminder of the insecurity that continues to threaten lives and tear families apart across Nigeria.



“Insecurity deepens hardship, disrupts livelihoods and leaves families bearing both emotional and financial burdens they can scarcely afford.

“The government must move beyond assurances and deliver an effective, sustained response: rescue those in captivity, protect vulnerable communities and dismantle the networks responsible for these crimes.

“Every Nigerian deserves to live, work and raise a family without the constant fear of violence.”