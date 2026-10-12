Stop Sending Me Private Messages – Fani-Kayode Blasts Atiku, Accuses Him Of Betrayal

Ambassador-designate Femi Fani-Kayode has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to stop sending him private messages.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode made the demand in the concluding part of his article titled “To Waziri Atiku Abubakar: A Final Word for a Diminishing Star (Part 2),” published on 𝕏.

“I urge you not to send me anymore private messages. If you have anything to say to me, say it yourself and say it publicly,” he wrote, adding, “Needless to say, I will respond with vigour.”

He accused Atiku of betraying his political allies and cited past comments attributed to former government officials and political leaders to support his position.

He quoted former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, as saying: “I loathe @Atiku. He is not a good man, and he is easy to manipulate by riff-raff. I would prefer to return to Tinubu than be with him. Under Atiku, Nigeria would suffer a chaotic crash.”

Fani-Kayode also cited another statement attributed to Lawal, who allegedly said: “Atiku is a man that doesn’t see life in you if you are not a Fulani man. You are nothing. He doesn’t see you if you are not a Fulani man… I can’t say maybe as a Muslim, but if you are not a Fulani man, you are entitled to nothing from him or for him or by him.”

Describing the remarks as “instructive and plausible,” Fani-Kayode argued that they offered an explanation for what he characterised as Atiku’s divisive conduct, arrogance and “insatiable greed” for power.

The former minister also referred to an account attributed to former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke concerning alleged tensions between Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo ahead of the 2003 presidential election.

According to Fani-Kayode, Duke recounted an informal meeting involving Obasanjo, former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar and Atiku, during which questions allegedly arose over Atiku’s loyalty to Obasanjo.

Fani-Kayode said Babangida allegedly warned Obasanjo, “I warned you not to trust that your deputy,” before looking at Atiku and telling the former president, “this one cannot rule Nigeria.”

He added: “Assuming this account is accurate and factual, Babangida was right.”

Fani-Kayode further cited comments Obasanjo reportedly made during a television interview on October 3, 2018, in which the former president criticised Atiku’s judgement and understanding of presidential responsibilities.

He subsequently accused Atiku of betraying several political figures and parties, including former President Obasanjo, former President Umaru Yar’Adua, President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He alleged that Atiku had also abandoned political allies at critical moments and contributed to divisions within the PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Questioning Atiku’s political record, Fani-Kayode asked: “Are these constant betrayals and habitual acts of sabotage and treachery what you would describe as credible behaviour Waziri?”

Fani-Kayode concluded by expressing concern about Atiku’s emotional state if he loses the forthcoming election, suggesting that his family should take the matter seriously.

“My fear for you is when you lose the election that you will not suffer a mental breakdown. Your family and loved ones must take this seriously,” he said.