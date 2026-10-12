2027: Obi Is Positioning Himself To Become Atiku’s SGF – Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi of secretly directing his supporters to work for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation in a post on his Facebook page, where he questioned Obi’s political activities and his relationship with Atiku.

The AAC presidential candidate claimed that Obi was working towards securing support for Atiku because both politicians were opposed to his revolutionary mandate.

The human rights activist further alleged that Obi was positioning himself to become the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) if Atiku emerged victorious in a future presidential election.

He wrote: “If you haven’t noticed, the packaged fraud, Mr. Peter Obi is secretly directing his supporters to work for @Atiku Abubakar because they are opposed to our revolutionary mandate. Obi is positioning himself to become Atiku’s SGF.”

In other news, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will inaugurate its presidential campaign council for the 2027 general election on October 20.

NDC’s national chairman, Cleopas Zuwoghe, made this known on Saturday at a press conference in Abuja.

Zuwoghe said that although the party had prepared the council’s organogram, it is consulting its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to finalise the appointments and avoid appointing officials whose loyalties could undermine its campaign.