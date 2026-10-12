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2027: Obi Is Positioning Himself To Become Atiku’s SGF – Sowore

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, accused NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of secretly telling his supporters to work for ADC candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
  • Sowore made the allegation in a Facebook post, claiming Obi backed Atiku because both politicians were opposed to his revolutionary mandate.
  • NDC national chairman, Cleopas Zuwoghe, said the party will inaugurate its 2027 presidential campaign council on October 20 in Abuja after consultations.

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi of secretly directing his supporters to work for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation in a post on his Facebook page, where he questioned Obi’s political activities and his relationship with Atiku.

The AAC presidential candidate claimed that Obi was working towards securing support for Atiku because both politicians were opposed to his revolutionary mandate.

The human rights activist further alleged that Obi was positioning himself to become the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) if Atiku emerged victorious in a future presidential election.

He wrote: “If you haven’t noticed, the packaged fraud, Mr. Peter Obi is secretly directing his supporters to work for @Atiku Abubakar because they are opposed to our revolutionary mandate. Obi is positioning himself to become Atiku’s SGF.”

In other news, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will inaugurate its presidential campaign council for the 2027 general election on October 20.

NDC’s national chairman, Cleopas Zuwoghe, made this known on Saturday at a press conference in Abuja.

Zuwoghe said that although the party had prepared the council’s organogram, it is consulting its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to finalise the appointments and avoid appointing officials whose loyalties could undermine its campaign.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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