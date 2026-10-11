When Anarchy Comes, It Consumes Everybody – Peter Obi Reacts To Attack On NDC Supporters

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on supporters of the party in Enugu State, warning that political violence could have serious consequences for everyone.

Naija News reports that Obi expressed anger over the incident in a post on 𝕏, where he cautioned those behind the attack to stop acts capable of creating disorder and threatening lives.

He warned that when anarchy takes hold, nobody is completely safe from its consequences, regardless of their political position or status in society.

The former Anambra State governor also revealed that some of his planned engagements in different states had been cancelled after people who invited him reportedly received threats.

He expressed concern over the growing tension surrounding political activities and warned against allowing violence to become part of the country’s political process.

He wrote: “The unfortunate incident that happened today in Enugu State, where NDC supporters were attacked by political thugs, has reportedly claimed one life.

“Those in government should know that when anarchy comes, it consumes everybody.”

His reaction comes after tension broke out at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Saturday after suspected political thugs attacked members of the NDC.

The party supporters had reportedly gone to the airport to welcome their governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Ohaa, when the incident occurred.