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When Anarchy Comes, It Consumes Everybody – Peter Obi Reacts To Attack On NDC Supporters

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Former Governor, Peter Obi
Former Governor, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, condemned the attack on NDC supporters in Enugu State and warned that political violence could endanger everybody.
  • Peter Obi said on 𝕏 that threats forced the cancellation of some planned engagements in different states, and he urged those behind the attack to stop.
  • Tension erupted at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Saturday as suspected political thugs attacked NDC members welcoming governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Ohaa, reportedly killing one person.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on supporters of the party in Enugu State, warning that political violence could have serious consequences for everyone.

Naija News reports that Obi expressed anger over the incident in a post on 𝕏, where he cautioned those behind the attack to stop acts capable of creating disorder and threatening lives.

He warned that when anarchy takes hold, nobody is completely safe from its consequences, regardless of their political position or status in society.

The former Anambra State governor also revealed that some of his planned engagements in different states had been cancelled after people who invited him reportedly received threats.

He expressed concern over the growing tension surrounding political activities and warned against allowing violence to become part of the country’s political process.

He wrote: “The unfortunate incident that happened today in Enugu State, where NDC supporters were attacked by political thugs, has reportedly claimed one life.

“Those in government should know that when anarchy comes, it consumes everybody.”

His reaction comes after tension broke out at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Saturday after suspected political thugs attacked members of the NDC.

The party supporters had reportedly gone to the airport to welcome their governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Ohaa, when the incident occurred.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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