FG 30-day Fuel Discount Is Scam – NDC Chieftain, Iroegbu

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Dickson Iroegbu, has described the Federal Government’s 30-day fuel discount as a scam.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the Federal Government was offering a 30-day discount on petrol sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Naija News reports that Iroegbu, speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Friday, said the Federal Government had utterly failed in key areas that could improve Nigerians’ lives.

The NDC stalwart also said the government is trying to hoodwink and confuse Nigerians into believing it has a plan.

He said, “The fuel discount is a scam. This government has shown itself to be inept.

“It has continually described subsidy removal as a bold and necessary decision, while people who protested against it were detained.

“Now, days before the election, it has introduced a 30-day fuel discount. There is nothing wrong with subsidies; corruption needs to be tackled, and the returns can go towards funding subsidies. The government has utterly failed in these areas.

“By the way, NNPC is a private limited liability company. It is no longer owned by the government. Again, NNPC has come out to explain what the discount is about, saying it was actually part of the celebration of our 66th Independence Anniversary.

“NNPC announced that the pump price would be offered at a discounted rate. It was not the government.

“​This government is looking for a way to hoodwink and confuse Nigerians into believing that it has a plan, when it has shown over three years that it has no real plan.”