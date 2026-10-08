Attempt To Re-introduce Subsidy Through The Backdoor – NDC Mocks Tinubu’s Petrol Discount Order

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the decision of the federal government to declare a 30-day discount on petrol through Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations.

The NDC, in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, described the move as a Greek gift.

He argued that Nigerians can not be deceived by a government that whimsically removed fuel subsidy without proper consideration, consultation, or cushions for Nigerians.

According to him, the move is nothing but tokenism, a Greek gift, and an attempt by the government of President Bola Tinubu to re-introduce subsidy through the backdoor.

In his words, “Nigerians cannot be deceived.

“What happens to the millions of Nigerians who lost their jobs and whose businesses collapsed as a result of the callous and poorly planned removal of subsidy? What about those who lost their lives in poorly equipped government hospitals that have now become mortuaries?

“It is clear that President Bola Tinubu and the APC government are desperate, and Nigerians must not be deceived. Emilokanomics has failed woefully.

“The attempt to reintroduce petrol subsidy through the backdoor is not only mischievous but a sign of a government in free fall, ready to clutch at anything to survive,” the statement read.

Naija News recalls that the federal government had announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at NNPC filling stations for the next 30 days.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known on Thursday during a Press conference in Abuja.

He said the discount is not a subsidy but a government arrangement to sell petrol at cost, adding that the federal government will also negotiate a landing cost, which it will review monthly.

However, the NDC described the promise as bogus.

The statement accused the government of preparing the ground for a stampede at the few NNPC retail stations.

“Even the bogus promise to dispense discounted fuel at designated NNPC retail outlets is not pragmatic. How many such outlets exist in Nigeria to serve over 200 million Nigerians?

“Is this not the recipe for another stampede that could have many more Nigerians trampled to death at the filling stations?

“Several questions beg for answers, but the only answer staring Nigerians in the face is that the economy is in a tailspin and at a tipping point. The APC has shown itself glaringly incapable of rescuing the country from imminent collapse,” Director added.

The NDC spokesman, however, added that if the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wins the 2027 election, he will put Nigeria back on the right track.

“But hope is on the way.

“His Excellency Peter Obi, under the NDC, will put Nigeria back on the right track. A New Nigeria is POssible with Obi.

“In a few months, specifically on 16th January, 2027, Nigerians should come out en masse and vote for Peter Obi and all other NDC candidates to vote out the most clueless and rudderless government in the history of Nigeria,” he added.