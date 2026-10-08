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Tinubu Government Denies Re-introducing Fuel Subsidy

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga

Key Takeaways

  • The Presidency denied reports that President Bola Tinubu’s government has reintroduced fuel subsidy after a headline claimed subsidy returned at NNPCL filling stations.
  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called the report fake news in a statement released on Thursday.
  • Onanuga said government only approved a margin discount on petrol at NNPC Limited stations for 30 days, giving priority to public transporters nationwide.

The presidency has debunked claims in some quarters that the government has reintroduced fuel subsidies.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the denial in a short statement on Thursday in reaction to a news headline shortly after the government announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

The headline had read “Tinubu govt reintroduction of subsidy on fuel sold at NNPC stations.”

However, Onanuga, in a swift reaction, labelled the report as fake news.

He clarified that what the government announced was a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters.

“Before they start circulating fake news, please get some clarity on the raft of measures announced by the Tinubu administration today.

“What the government announced is this:

“A margin discount at NNPC stations. We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters nationwide,” he wrote.

Naija News recalls that the federal government had announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known on Thursday during a Press conference in Abuja.

He said the discount is not a subsidy but a government arrangement to sell petrol at cost, adding that the Federal Government will also negotiate a landing cost, which it will review monthly.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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