Tinubu Government Denies Re-introducing Fuel Subsidy

The presidency has debunked claims in some quarters that the government has reintroduced fuel subsidies.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the denial in a short statement on Thursday in reaction to a news headline shortly after the government announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

The headline had read “Tinubu govt reintroduction of subsidy on fuel sold at NNPC stations.”

However, Onanuga, in a swift reaction, labelled the report as fake news.

He clarified that what the government announced was a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters.

“Before they start circulating fake news, please get some clarity on the raft of measures announced by the Tinubu administration today.

“What the government announced is this:

“A margin discount at NNPC stations. We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters nationwide,” he wrote.

Naija News recalls that the federal government had announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known on Thursday during a Press conference in Abuja.

He said the discount is not a subsidy but a government arrangement to sell petrol at cost, adding that the Federal Government will also negotiate a landing cost, which it will review monthly.