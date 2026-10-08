Tell Nigerians You Have Not Made Progress Under Tinubu’s Govt – Bwala Dares Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, has challenged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, to tell Nigerians they have not made any progress in their private ventures under the current administration.

Naija News reports that Bwala spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday night.

Bwala said the commercial bank where Peter Obi chairs the Board of Trustees has recorded profit under Tinubu’s administration.

The presidential aide also faulted those criticising Tinubu’s recent statement that prosperity in Nigeria would commence on October 1, stressing that they are like members of the ADC and NDC, whose brains are divided and blocked.

He said, “Anybody who sat, watched the president’s speech and left the room would think that, within the context of what the president was saying, he meant that it was from October 1 that people would start to see prosperity.

“I would classify that kind of person as a member of ADC or NDC that has divided the brain into four; three parts are locked, and the one that is functioning is the one that wants to project their point.

“Otherwise, one million families whose children have benefited from the NELFUND programme, what they are benefiting from is called prosperity.

“Otherwise, they could not afford the funds to go to school. You can relate that with any part of the economy.

“If you go to an environment or a place where there has been no road and we have established infrastructure there, what has come to them is prosperity, and it didn’t start on October 1.

“Go to the bank that Peter Obi chairs and look at the profit they posted last year; that’s prosperity.

“If you look at Rotimi and Atiku, if they have private enterprises and they can be truthful before God, let them tell you that they have not made progress and profit in the last two years.”