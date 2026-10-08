‘Even Peter Obi’s Madman Wouldn’t Believe You’ – Bwala Blasts Amaechi Over Mother’s Death

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, has addressed claims by the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the President’s economic policies killed his mother.

Naija News reports that Amaechi had claimed that his mother was healthy before Tinubu became President, but the situation changed as they could no longer afford the drugs she needed due to the economic hardship associated with the policies of the current administration.

Reacting during an appearance on Channels Television, Bwala described the claim as false, adding that even the alleged madman whom the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, once claimed advised him would know that Amaechi lied.

According to Bwala: “Having worked in Atiku’s camp before and seeing what Amaechi is bringing to their camp, I think he is bringing a bit of what I would call liveliness but he is bringing a bit of fake news, populism narrative that is not necessarily, innuendo, and falsehood.

“For example, one of the falsehoods he peddled was that the economic policies of the President killed his mother; even the madman who used to advise Peter Obi would not believe that the economic policy of President Tinubu killed Amaechi’s mother.”