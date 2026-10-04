APC Mocks Amaechi Over Claim He Could Not Afford Late Mother’s Medication

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s financial situation following his reported claim that he could not afford medication for his late mother before her death at the age of 89.

The ruling party also took a swipe at Amaechi over his ambition to become vice president in 2027 on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Naija News reports.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the former Minister of Transportation should seek employment in his hometown of Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The party, however, began its statement by expressing condolences to Amaechi over the death of his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, and wishing him strength during the period of mourning.

It subsequently criticized his reported comments about his inability to afford his mother’s medication.

The APC recalled an earlier statement attributed to Amaechi in which he reportedly said he had become financially broke and depended on his wife for financial support.

According to the ruling party, his latest comment about being unable to pay for his mother’s medication had raised further questions about his financial condition after leaving public office.

“Rotimi Amaechi’s uncanny confessions must not be missed. First, he howled that he had become so broke and hungry that his wife was now feeding him. Now, he has stated that his inability to afford medications killed his mother at 89,” Morka said.

The party also questioned how Amaechi, who spent several years holding public offices, could be experiencing financial difficulties after leaving government.

Amaechi previously served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, governor of the state and Minister of Transportation.

He also contested for the presidential ticket of the APC before joining the ADC, where he emerged as the party’s vice-presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling party alleged that his decision to seek the vice-presidential position was an attempt to return to government and regain access to public resources.

“The same Rotimi Amaechi now asks Nigerians to make him vice president come 2027 so he can continue leeching on public treasury and keep the predatory lifestyle he has grown accustomed to,” the APC stated.

Morka further argued that political offices should not be treated as opportunities for individuals to secure financial support.

“The presidency is not a soup kitchen, and will not be a soup kitchen for Rotimi Amaechi,” he said.

The APC concluded by questioning Amaechi’s suitability for the office of vice president, insisting that his reported comments about his financial situation had raised concerns about his readiness for the position.

“There can be no better speaker of Rotimi Amaechi’s unfitness for the office of vice president than Rotimi Amaechi himself,” the party added.