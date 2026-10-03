Why Tinubu Will Not Rig 2027 Election – Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said President Bola Tinubu will not rig the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, Nigeria might stop existing if President Bola Tinubu decide to manipulate the election.

Naija News reports that Amaechi spoke during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Amaechi warned that there might be no Nigeria if Tinubu rigs the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi also said he loves Tinubu and does not hate Tinubu but noted he needs to improve the situation in Nigeria.

According to Amaechi: “Tinubu will not rig this election because there may not be a Nigeria if he rigs this election.

“Why? Because the people are tired; they are hungry. The President can help them by giving them food.

“Where are the funds from the removal of subsidy? Where is the money? We want to feel it, nobody hates Tinubu, I love Tinubu; he knows.”

The former Minister of Transportation also tackled Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, calling him a liar who can’t respect himself.

Amaechi added: “I always told Bayo Onanuga that I was in secondary school when he started working with News Watch and he’s still there as Chief Press Secretary

“I won’t respond to him because in my tradition I’m supposed to call him Dede, meaning an Elder.

“The problem with such elders is that if they come out in public space in my village and mess themselves up some think he is lying.”