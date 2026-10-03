‘I Doubt That Even Rich Nigerians Are Benefiting Under Tinubu’s Govt’ – Amaechi

Vice-Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed doubt that even the rich are benefiting from the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the statement while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday.

The former Minister of Transportation said that only a few Nigerians are benefiting from the country’s independence, while the poor continue to suffer.

According to Amaechi, the situation has worsened under Tinubu’s administration, adding that only a small group of people are gaining from the government.

He said, “The real people benefiting from this so-called independence is the rich. The poor continues to suffer, and it’s worse in Tinubu’s government.

“I doubt that even the rich is benefiting. It just a group of persons that are just benefitting from this government.”

Meanwhile, Amaechi has warned party leaders that they risk being pushed out of active politics if Tinubu wins the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi therefore urged ADC leaders and supporters, particularly women, to return to their states and wards and begin aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of the election.

He spoke on Wednesday at the ADC National Women League Conference in Abuja.

According to him, the party must secure strong support at the ward level if it hopes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.