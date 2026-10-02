2027: ‘My Return To Rivers State Is Not For What I Will Get’ – Wike

The ​Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that his return to Rivers State ahead of the 2027 election is for the benefit of his people and not for self-interest.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known during a strategic consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Akpor Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government, Rivers State.

Wike said politics is driven by the collective interest of the people rather than perpetual animosity.

Wike emphasised that his political alignment with President Bola Tinubu remains unshakable and expanding his political base is essential for delivering democratic dividends.

He said, “My interest in Rivers State is for God to use me as a vessel to help our people. I am back here not for what I will get, but for what I will be to raise my people.

“There is no permanent enemy in politics what we have is permanent collective interest.

“It is all about the interest of our people. The more you are in number, the happier you become. Leadership is like a waste dustbin. If you cannot absorb things, both the good and the bad, then you cannot be a true leader.”

Reflecting on the political trajectory that led to his appointment as FCT Minister, Wike noted that working with Tinubu was an extraordinary milestone that defied political convention.

He charged political actors in the state not to be distracted by social media criticism regarding his open-door policy toward former detractors, asserting that true political strength lies in numerical superiority.

Wike also called on traditional rulers, clergy, and community leaders to unite behind a single political direction.

He stated, “You know how difficult, you know how impossible it looked, but he made it possible for us to produce the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.​

​”Obio-Akpor as a whole, whether you are a politician, whether you are a traditional ruler, whether you are a pastor, or whether you are a native doctor, I need everybody now becauas all of them will vote. For the purpose of voting and elections, we must bring everyone together.

​ “I was not elected two times because I was just Chairman.

“I was elected because people felt the impact of governance and because I related with the people. Anywhere, whether for burial or thanksgiving, I was always identifying with them”.