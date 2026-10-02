2027: Amaechi Knows Their Mission To Beat Tinubu Would Fail – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, knows the party’s mission to defeat his principal in the 2027 election will fail.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, previously, during a Trust TV interview before he became Atiku’s running mate, asserted that the ADC presidential candidate is unelectable because his history of winning party primaries has never translated into a general election victory.

According to the former Minister of Transportation, while Atiku has a track record of winning internal party primaries since 1992, he consistently loses the main presidential elections.

He further argued that electability in a general election matters more than winning party tickets, stating he hopes Atiku fails a primary for the first time.

Reacting to the video via his 𝕏 handle, Onanuga said Amaechi knows his joint ticket with Atiku is a joke.

He wrote, “Rotimi Amaechi on Trust TV: “Atiku is not electable”. The former minister and former governor, knows this as fact, so he also knows their joint ticket is a joke and that their mission to beat President Tinubu in January would fail.”

In other news, Amaechi, has disclosed that he “technically resigned” from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office.

Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under Buhari, said he reduced his presence at the ministry after obtaining the former President’s approval to further his education.

He made the disclosure during an interview with AIT on Wednesday night. Amaechi said he approached Buhari to seek permission to enrol in a university programme, which the former President approved.

According to him, his academic commitments meant he would report to the office only once a week.