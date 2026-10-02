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2027: Amaechi Knows Their Mission To Beat Tinubu Would Fail – Onanuga

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Rotimi Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Rotimi Amaechi knows ADC’s plan to defeat Tinubu in 2027 will fail.
  • Rotimi Amaechi said on Trust TV that ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is unelectable, citing a history of winning primaries since 1992 but losing general elections.
  • Amaechi also said he “technically resigned” under former President Muhammadu Buhari after getting approval to study, and later reported to work once a week.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, knows the party’s mission to defeat his principal in the 2027 election will fail.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, previously, during a Trust TV interview before he became Atiku’s running mate, asserted that the ADC presidential candidate is unelectable because his history of winning party primaries has never translated into a general election victory.

According to the former Minister of Transportation, while Atiku has a track record of winning internal party primaries since 1992, he consistently loses the main presidential elections.

He further argued that electability in a general election matters more than winning party tickets, stating he hopes Atiku fails a primary for the first time.

Reacting to the video via his 𝕏 handle, Onanuga said Amaechi knows his joint ticket with Atiku is a joke.

He wrote, “Rotimi Amaechi on Trust TV: “Atiku is not electable”. The former minister and former governor, knows this as fact, so he also knows their joint ticket is a joke and that their mission to beat President Tinubu in January would fail.”

In other news, Amaechi, has disclosed that he “technically resigned” from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office.

Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under Buhari, said he reduced his presence at the ministry after obtaining the former President’s approval to further his education.

He made the disclosure during an interview with AIT on Wednesday night. Amaechi said he approached Buhari to seek permission to enrol in a university programme, which the former President approved.

According to him, his academic commitments meant he would report to the office only once a week.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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