Edo APC Chair Threatens ‘AK-47 Fire’ Over Tinubu Votes (Videos)

The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe, has sparked controversy after a video surfaced online showing him threatening opponents with violence over the party’s plan to secure votes for President Bola Tinubu.

In the video, Tenebe said the APC was targeting 2.5 million votes for Tinubu in the January 16 election and warned anyone who attempted to obstruct the party’s efforts.

Tenebe said those seeking to frustrate the party’s mobilisation efforts would face what he described as “AK-47 fire.”

He said, “Anyone who wants to create an obstacle for us, I have a prayer for you, and the prayer is a lesser prayer because if you invoke Holy Ghost power, that one is more.

“If you invoke a general-purpose machine gun, that one is lighter.

“So everybody who refuses, who wants to stand in our way, for us not to have those votes that we intend to give to Mr President, AK-47 fire.”

Watch the video below:

In other news, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed displeasure over the destruction of APC campaign posters by a sponsored thug in a viral video online.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, in a post on 𝕏, described the incident as a planned propaganda stunt, adding that President Bola Tinubu has been ‘rejected’ by ‘angry’ Nigerians. NigeriaTravel Guide

According to him, journalists did not condemn the incident, but when some members of the APC used Tinubu’s posters to cover an opposition party in Lagos State, some prominent morning programs on TV and paid blogs branded them as ‘thugs of the ruling party’.

Keyamo added that the opposition’s script and propaganda tactics are clearly meant to make the ruling party look so bad and unelectable as a basis for rejecting their apparent defeat in the forthcoming election.