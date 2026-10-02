‘Rescue My Daughter, Other Prospective NYSC Members Unhurt’ – Ibadan Woman Begs Tinubu, Police

Ibadan-based woman, identified as Alimot Akande, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to rescue her daughter and 18 other abducted prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Naija News reports that 19 prospective NYSC members were abducted on their way to Abia State on Thursday.

It was learnt that the prospective NYSC members left Ibadan on Wednesday and were kidnapped between Anambra and Abia States in the early hours of Thursday.

Akande’s daughter is among the 19 prospective NYSC members who were abducted.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akande appealed to Tinubu and the security agencies to rescue the victims unhurt.

She said, “I am Mrs Alimot Akande. I am the parent of one of the victims. The prospective corps members boarded a bus belonging to a commercial transport company in the Sango area for the long journey to Abia State.

“The passengers had a stopover on Wednesday night in Onitsha at about 10 p.m., and the journey continued on Thursday morning before she quickly dropped a message that simply said, ‘kidnappers!’ indicating that the bus had been attacked by suspected armed kidnappers.

“I appeal to the Federal Government, the NYSC, the police and other security agencies to rescue my daughter and the others unhurt.”