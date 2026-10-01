Why Does Your Govt Have More Money While Nigerians Can Afford Less? – Atiku Slams Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Tinubu for describing Nigeria as a cancer patient.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his Independence Day nationwide broadcast, likened Nigeria to a cancer patient.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku said that after Tinubu’s three years of treatment, Nigerians are still experiencing difficulties.

According to the former Vice President, Tinubu’s administration has more money, but the masses can afford less.

He said, “Bola, you called Nigeria a patient with cancer. After three years of your treatment, why is it harder for Nigerians to buy food, pay for medicine, or even get to work? Why does your government have more money while the people can afford less?

“You said Nigerians must endure the pain because you are curing the disease, but when a patient cries out, a doctor listens. He does not call the patient retrogressive for asking when he will get better. He does not point to the hospital’s rising revenue and declare him healed.

“A patient who cannot afford to live is not proof that the treatment is working. Absolutely not. And you cannot speak as though you arrived from the moon in 2023.

“Your party had governed Nigeria for eight years, if not more. If the country was as sick as you say, tell Nigeria to come to the places where Nigerians make their daily choices.”