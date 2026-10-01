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Why Does Your Govt Have More Money While Nigerians Can Afford Less? – Atiku Slams Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu
ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, criticised President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday over his Independence Day broadcast describing Nigeria as a cancer patient.
  • Atiku said after three years of Tinubu’s treatment, Nigerians still struggle to buy food, pay for medicine and get to work despite government having more money.
  • Atiku faulted Tinubu’s call for Nigerians to endure pain, saying a doctor should listen to patients’ complaints and that the APC had governed for eight years or more.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Tinubu for describing Nigeria as a cancer patient.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his Independence Day nationwide broadcast, likened Nigeria to a cancer patient.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku said that after Tinubu’s three years of treatment, Nigerians are still experiencing difficulties.

According to the former Vice President, Tinubu’s administration has more money, but the masses can afford less.

He said, “Bola, you called Nigeria a patient with cancer. After three years of your treatment, why is it harder for Nigerians to buy food, pay for medicine, or even get to work? Why does your government have more money while the people can afford less?

“You said Nigerians must endure the pain because you are curing the disease, but when a patient cries out, a doctor listens. He does not call the patient retrogressive for asking when he will get better. He does not point to the hospital’s rising revenue and declare him healed.

“A patient who cannot afford to live is not proof that the treatment is working. Absolutely not. And you cannot speak as though you arrived from the moon in 2023.

“Your party had governed Nigeria for eight years, if not more. If the country was as sick as you say, tell Nigeria to come to the places where Nigerians make their daily choices.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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