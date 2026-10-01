Tinubu Govt Making It Harder For Nigerians To Eat, Stay Alive – Atiku

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of making it harder for Nigerians to eat, learn, seek treatment, and stay alive.

Naija News reports that Atiku, speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said average Nigerians cannot provide three square meals for their families.

According to Atiku, many Nigerians are struggling to pay high school fees and afford healthcare.

Atiku added that the confusion in Tinubu’s government extends to budgets.

He said, “A government cannot claim a human face while making it harder for Nigerians to eat, learn, seek treatment, and stay alive.

“Nigerians have spent three years looking for that face in the market, at the hospital and on the road to work. What they have found is deepening poverty, healthcare they cannot afford, school fees they struggle to pay, food beyond their reach, and electricity bills that consume what little they earn in communities under attack. People fear for their lives.

“The confusion extends to your budgets. You have just signed an extension keeping the 2025 budget in operation until the last day of 2026. The 2026 budget exists alongside it, not being implemented. Soon, your government will ask Nigerians to examine the 2027 budget.

“How many budgets must be open at once before you can tell the country what was funded, what was completed, and what remains unpaid?

“A budget should be a timetable for delivery, not a ball pass from one year to the next.”