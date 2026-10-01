Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech Ambitious But Disappointing – Dalung

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over his Independence Day Speech.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his speech, urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration, saying his goal was to get rid of the ‘cancer’ plaguing the nation.

Reacting to Tinubu’s submission in an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, Dalung described Tinubu’s speech as ambitious and disappointing.

“Well, the president’s speech, let me begin by saying that it was rhetorical, wishful, ambitious, but very, very disappointing and empty,” he said.

The ex-minister stressed that the speech should have done more in the presentation of successes recorded by the Tinubu administration since taking office in 2023

Dalung accused Tinubu of telling Nigerians the same stories over and over since the current government took over in 2023.

Meanwhile, Dalung has ruled out blaming the coalition if President Bola Tinubu is re-elected in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Dalung, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday

The show host asked Dalung, “If Bola Tinubu wins again, would you blame this on the inability of your coalition to come together?

In response, Dalung said he will accept Tinubu’s victory as the verdict of Nigerians because they have the power and sovereignty to determine who governs them.”

He stated, “No, I will accept it as a verdict of Nigerians. It will mean that we are not on the same page with Nigerians as to the issues of the sovereignty of this country. I’m not going to blame it on the coalition because the coalition is speaking on behalf of the Nigerian people, who have the sovereignty and power to determine who governs them. If they re-elect President Tinubu in 2027 as a democrat, I will accept it as the verdict of the people.”