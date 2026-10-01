Independence Day: You Metastasize Nigeria Into Stage Four Cancer – Momodu Blasts Tinubu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over his independence day speech.

He stated that Tinubu’s speech has turned Independence Day into a day of lamentation.

Naija News reports that the ADC chieftain shared his reservations in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Thursday.

He said his heart bled as the President went into the analogy of Nigeria as a cancer patient who merely survived on painkillers before his arrival as a celebrated surgeon.

According to him, the President was expected to stabilise Nigeria and not metastasise it into stage-four cancer.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine claimed that the country has made more money, amassed more loans, while insecurity has increased, poverty has escalated and politicians have remained insensitive.

He wrote, “Dear Mr President, please permit me to wish you a Happy Independence Day on our 66th anniversary.

“Today is supposed to be a day of celebration, but your speech turned it into a day of lamentation.

“You specifically mentioned morphine as the drug of choice by your predecessors. I’m not sure this analogy was appropriate. At the time you assumed power, Nigeria probably had stage-two cancer, at the worst,

“You were expected to stabilize it and not to metastasize it into a stage four cancer. Your first prescription on day one was a monumental disaster.

“You took no time to properly examine your patient. You were too much in a hurry to administer your jab which automatically sent Nigeria into instant coma. And you’ve not been able to revive it. The least we expected from you was to stabilize and not to destabilize everything in sight.

“Sir, your fuel subsidy stunt was a misadventure. I expected an apology for the medical calamity. So, Nigeria has made more money, amassed more loans, insecurity has increased, poverty has escalated, profligacy is palpable, politicians have remained insensitive, elections have taken priority over governance, renewed hope has collapsed into hopelessness and abject despair… I can go on ad infinitum…”