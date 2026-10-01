10 Takeaway Points From Tinubu’s National Address

President Bola Tinubu, on October 1, addressed Nigerians in an Independence Day speech, promising reforms his administration is considering implementing.

Here are 10 takeaways from the President’s national speech:

1. Nigeria is moving from economic reforms to shared prosperity

Tinubu said his administration’s focus is shifting from correcting economic imbalances to ensuring Nigerians enjoy the benefits of those changes. He described the emergency phase as over, saying the next task was to deliver affordable food, productive employment, reliable electricity and greater access to education. He said economic progress must become visible in the daily lives of ordinary citizens, beyond growth figures and improved statistics.

2. Reducing the cost of living is the government’s leading priority

The President identified bringing down living costs as the central objective of the next phase of his administration. His proposed approach centres on making goods cheaper to produce and transport. He argued that lower farming costs, reduced electricity expenses for manufacturers, faster transportation and fair competition would eventually translate into lower market prices. The speech, however, did not provide a specific deadline for when Nigerians should expect those reductions.

3. Tinubu defended the reforms and rejected a return to subsidies

Tinubu acknowledged that the reforms had caused real discomfort but maintained that they addressed economic problems inherited from previous administrations. Using a medical analogy, he compared the reforms to painful treatment for a serious illness and past policies to pain relief that left the underlying disease untreated. He urged Nigerians to resist demands for a return to what he described as addictive subsidies, signalling his determination to maintain the administration’s economic direction.

4. The President cited economic indicators as evidence that the reforms are working

Tinubu said Nigeria’s economy had grown by more than four per cent in 2026, with contributions from both oil and non-oil sectors. He also reported reduced oil theft, inflation falling substantially from its peak, rebuilt foreign reserves and a stabilised foreign exchange market. According to him, foreign direct investment continued to increase annually. He presented these claims as evidence that Nigeria had become more economically stable and resilient.

5. Non-oil exports and domestic production are central to his economic vision

The President said Nigeria recorded more than $6 billion in non-oil export revenue in 2025, describing it as the highest in the country’s history. He used this figure to highlight Nigerian businesses’ potential to earn income beyond the petroleum sector. His broader vision involves more Nigerians manufacturing goods, farms supplying both cities and factories, and local businesses selling to international markets. This places production and exports at the centre of his prosperity agenda.

6. Agricultural expansion will be used to tackle food costs

Tinubu outlined plans to expand mechanised irrigation and dry-season farming, improve access to seeds and fertiliser, and increase agricultural mechanisation. He also emphasised investment in storage and transportation to reduce food losses before it reaches consumers. The intended outcome is higher production at lower cost, better earnings for farmers and more affordable food. He also described safe access to farmland as part of the prosperity Nigerians should experience.

7. Transport infrastructure and gas-powered industries will support economic growth

The President said his administration was building and completing roads, railways and ports to connect farms and factories with markets. He linked these projects to faster deliveries, lower transport costs and more efficient trade. He also pledged to use Nigeria’s gas resources to power new industries and support businesses seeking to revive factories in established industrial centres. These commitments position infrastructure and energy as essential foundations for industrial expansion.

8. Youth employment, enterprise and digital access will receive greater attention

Tinubu described Nigeria’s large youth population as a potential engine of production, provided young people can access meaningful opportunities. He pledged to place jobs, enterprise and industrial growth at the heart of government policy. Proposed measures include extending digital connectivity to underserved communities, investing in skills employers need, and helping businesses obtain infrastructure and finance. He also said he wants young Nigerians to build highly valuable companies that create opportunities within the country.

9. Social support will help struggling households while broader reforms take effect

The President acknowledged that many families still struggle to pay for meals, school fees, medical care and transportation. He promised stronger direct support for the poorest households and improvements to the National Social Register to better target assistance. He highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a means of keeping higher education accessible to children from low-income families. He also pointed to CREDICORP’s consumer credit programme as a way for working Nigerians to acquire essential assets, including vehicles, solar systems and digital devices.

10. Defeating poverty will require sustained growth and stronger public services

Tinubu said his administration’s ultimate ambition was to overcome poverty, while recognising that problems accumulated over generations could not be erased within four years. He identified sustained economic growth and millions of productive opportunities as necessary to achieve that goal. Alongside this, he pledged continued cooperation with states and local governments to strengthen primary healthcare, basic education and essential services. His closing appeal called for patience, discipline and national unity as the government pursues prosperity that reaches Nigerians across income groups.