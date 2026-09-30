Tinubu To Address Nigerians On 66th Independence Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation on Thursday on the occasion of the 66th Independence anniversary.

Naija News reports that Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a terse statement issued on Wednesday via his 𝕏 handle.

According to the statement, all television and radio stations, and other electronic media outlets, are advised to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

The statement read, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 7 a.m., to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary.

“All television and radio stations, and other electronic media outlets, are advised to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.”

In other news, Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is supporting Tinubu’s re-election bid rather than the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party.

Oshiomhole clarified on Tuesday during an interview on TVC, amid the ongoing disagreement between Wike and some APC governors over the Minister’s political activities.

The former Edo State governor said Wike has consistently made it clear that, although he is not an APC member, he supports Tinubu’s bid to remain in office.

“Wike is supporting President Tinubu and not the APC. The position of some of the APC governors and that of the Minister is that they are both unanimous. They are all committed to supporting the re-election of President Tinubu,” Oshiomhole said.

He was responding to the disagreement that followed comments by Wike describing some APC governors as politically lazy.

Oshiomhole said the differences between Wike and the APC governors should be viewed against the backdrop of their shared support for Tinubu’s re-election.