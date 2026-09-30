President Tinubu Signs Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the Appropriation (Amendment) (No.4) Bill, 2025, extending the implementation period of the 2025 budget from September 30, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News reports that the assent followed the amendment’s swift passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The extension gives Ministries, Departments and Agencies more time to complete ongoing capital projects. It ensures that funds already appropriated are fully put to work for Nigerians, without disrupting critical programmes.

The President commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their prompt consideration of the bill, a further sign of the cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature in the service of the nation.

Naija News recalls that the Senate had earlier approved an extension of the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act from September 30, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

The extension was approved on Tuesday after senators considered and passed a bill seeking to amend the existing appropriation law. BreakingNews Alerts

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

Bamidele told the Senate that the extension was needed because the implementation of capital projects contained in the 2025 budget had not reached the expected level.

He noted that funds had been released to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government for the execution of projects, but several capital projects were yet to be fully implemented.

Under the amendment approved by the Senate, government agencies will now have until December 31, 2026, to complete the implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget.

The Senate considered the bill clause by clause before approving the proposed extension.

The House of Representatives had also extended the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget from September 30 to December 31, 2026.