Independence Day: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister congratulated Nigerians in the country and those living abroad on the anniversary.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to use the celebration to reflect on the values of unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

He said Nigeria’s welcoming spirit, love, human resources and natural wealth had made the country “unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world.”

The minister also described Nigeria as a beacon of hope for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, peace and stability remain important for the development of any country.

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to follow the example of the country’s founding fathers by showing greater commitment to the nation.

He urged citizens to work towards building a country that future generations would be proud of.

“As we celebrate 66th years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built,” he said.

The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to pursue its Renewed Hope Agenda towards building what he described as a better Nigeria for all citizens.

He said the administration was committed to strengthening national security, improving public safety and creating an environment where Nigerians could live, work and pursue their legitimate aspirations with confidence.

Tunji-Ojo also urged Nigerians to use the Independence anniversary to promote national unity and peaceful coexistence.

He added that “a new Nigeria is achievable” and called for collective efforts towards achieving the country’s aspirations.