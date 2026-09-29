Isa Pantami Wins Gombe PDP Rerun Primary

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary for the 2027 governorship election.

The primary ws held today, Tuesday, across 11 local governments of Gombe State.

Naija News reports that Pantami defeated two other aspirants, Usman Aliyu Garry and Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, in the rerun governorship primary conducted by the party.

Final result:

Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami 2,054

Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki 389

Usman Aliyu Garry 112

Registered voters 2,555

Following the declaration of the results, Pantami took about 80 percent of the votes cast.

The rerun followed a 24 September Federal High Court judgment in Gombe, delivered by Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed, which voided the earlier process that had produced Pantami and ordered a fresh primary. Mailantarki and Garry had challenged that first exercise.