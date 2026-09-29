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Isa Pantami Wins Gombe PDP Rerun Primary

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Isa Ali Pantami
Isa Ali Pantami

Key Takeaways

  • Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, won the PDP rerun governorship primary for the 2027 Gombe State election.
  • The rerun primary held on Tuesday across 11 local governments, and Pantami beat Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Usman Aliyu Garry with 2,054 votes.
  • A Federal High Court in Gombe, led by Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed, voided the earlier primary and ordered a fresh exercise.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary for the 2027 governorship election.

The primary ws held today, Tuesday, across 11 local governments of Gombe State.

Naija News reports that Pantami defeated two other aspirants, Usman Aliyu Garry and Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, in the rerun governorship primary conducted by the party.

Final result:

Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami 2,054

Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki 389

Usman Aliyu Garry 112

Registered voters 2,555

Following the declaration of the results, Pantami took about 80 percent of the votes cast.

The rerun followed a 24 September Federal High Court judgment in Gombe, delivered by Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed, which voided the earlier process that had produced Pantami and ordered a fresh primary. Mailantarki and Garry had challenged that first exercise.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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