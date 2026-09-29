Tinubu To Attend MKO Documentary Premiere In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend the national command premiere of MKO, a feature-length documentary exploring the life, political career and legacy of the late businessman and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The screening is scheduled for October 1, Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day anniversary, at the newly renovated Wole Soyinka National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.

Tinubu, who is returning from a working visit to Europe, is expected to arrive in Lagos ahead of the event.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement issued Tuesday that Tinubu’s aircraft is expected to land at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos later in the evening.

Directed by Nigerian-American filmmaker, Ose Oyamendan, the documentary chronicles key events surrounding the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Abiola’s subsequent detention and the pro-democracy struggle that followed.

The film examines Abiola’s political journey and the events that shaped Nigeria’s transition towards democratic rule.

MKO premiered internationally in June 2026 at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival in the United Kingdom.

The documentary combines archival footage with first-hand accounts from prominent figures linked to the period’s political events.

Those featured include former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida; former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka; and Tinubu.