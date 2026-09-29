Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of Nominees

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm nominees for appointments to key positions in three government institutions.

The requests were contained in separate letters read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, as lawmakers resumed plenary after a nine-week recess.

In one of the communications, Tinubu sought the confirmation of Abdullahi Maikano as Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The President also forwarded the names of six other nominees for membership of the commission.

The request was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance for consideration and screening. The committee was given two weeks to submit its report.

Tinubu also forwarded the nomination of Sani Ndanusa for appointment as a non-career Ambassador/High Commissioner.

The nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was equally directed to report its findings within two weeks.

In another letter, the President requested the confirmation of Wakil Bulka as a member of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Bulka is nominated to represent Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states on the commission.

The Senate referred the nomination to its Committee on Establishment and Public Service, with a two-week deadline to submit its report.