‘Why Are You Still Concerned About Me?’ – Iyabo Obasanjo Blasts APC, Alleges Threat To Life

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming National Assembly election, Iyabo Obasanjo has claimed that there is renewed threats to her life

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made the allegation in an interview on Splash FM late Monday while reacting to the disruption of a PDP campaign gathering at Ward 16, Trailer Park, Soyooye area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

She stated that she was putting the United Nations, the United States Embassy in Nigeria and the international community on notice over what she described as threats to her life and the integrity of the January 2027 elections.

According to her, she had seen videos circulating online showing men, some of them masked and allegedly armed with cutlasses, dismantling campaign canopies and attacking people at the venue shortly before her arrival.

She warned that unless what she described as growing political violence was stopped, she and her political associates would seek the attention of the international community.

“This is not the first time they are making attempts at my life,” she alleged, recalling an incident during the 2003 election in which she said gunmen fired at a vehicle in her convoy, believing she was travelling in it.

She claimed that the attack resulted in the death of all the occupants of the vehicle.

“I say it aloud now. If anything happens to me, the whole world should know those who are behind it,” she declared.

Obasanjo linked the incident to what she described as a broader pattern of threats against her.

She also questioned what she described as continuing interest by her former political associates in the circumstances surrounding her departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent membership of the PDP.

“They showed clearly they do not want me in APC. They treated me like scum and I left their party for them and got into a party that openly embraced me.

“So, why are they still concerned about me when I resigned from their party and the internal affairs details of my own party, PDP?” She said.