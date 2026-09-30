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Tinubu Returns, Nationwide Strike, Flood And More… | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Naija News Newspaper Headlines
Naija News Newspaper Headlines

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Wednesday, 30th September, 2026.

Anger, sorrow and anxiety have gripped communities across the country as torrential rainfall and flooding killed residents, displaced families, submerged homes, destroyed roads and other infrastructure and disrupted economic activities. From the North to the South, floods have affected several communities, forcing residents to abandon their homes while farmers, traders, and business owners have suffered significant losses.

Tinubu Returns, Nationwide Strike, Flood And More… | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Public servants, under the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, yesterday threatened to embark on national strike, with effect from October 2, should the Federal Government fail to respond to the demand in the President’s Independence Day broadcast tomorrow.

Tinubu Returns, Nationwide Strike, Flood And More… | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

President Bola Tinubu yesterday returned to Nigeria to a colourful welcome from All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters, even as his month-long absence remained at the centre of a constitutional dispute and political contest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu Returns, Nationwide Strike, Flood And More… | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

“There is nothing wrong with me. I am healthy, ready to go.” With those words, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday dismissed social media rumours about his health, attributing the speculation to politics. Tinubu, who returned to Nigeria after an extended working leave in Europe, said he was healthy and ready to resume work

Tinubu Returns, Nationwide Strike, Flood And More… | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

The National Assembly yesterday charged security agencies to intensify efforts toward rescuing Nigerians held captive by armed groups across the country, expressing worry over lingering insecurity in rural communities.

Tinubu Returns, Nationwide Strike, Flood And More… | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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