Wike’s Son Denies $2.1 Million Fraud Allegations, Court Demands Passport

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Makama, on Tuesday, ordered Jordan Ezenwo Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to produce his American passport as proceedings continued in a $2.1 million civil suit against him.

It was gathered that Justice Sylvanus Oriji gave the order following an application by counsel for the claimants, Hamza Dantani, during Jordan’s cross-examination.

In a suit marked CV/008/2026 and filed by Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited claimed that they met Jordan in London, where they developed a rapport. After about three months, they met again in Abuja, where they approached him for assistance to facilitate the acquisition of land in the Federal Capital Territory.

They claim that Jordan agreed to facilitate the acquisition of 30 hectares of land at Katampe and 30 hectares at Guzape. They allege that Jordan told them the facilitation fee was $2.1 million, adding that $2 million was for his father, the FCT Minister, while $100,000 was his personal fee.

The claimants further alleged that the cash was delivered on September 26, 2025 in the presence of Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki, and Sai Wani, while Jordan was accompanied by one Onor Sandy.

The claimants claim that after receiving the money, Jordan neither delivered the land nor returned the money, and instead went incommunicado.

At the resumed sitting, Jordan, who is represented by Ogwu Onoja (SAN), adopted his statement on oath and denied all the claims of the claimants.

During cross-examination by the claimants’ counsel, Hamza Dantani, Jordan denied any knowledge of what the counsel was talking about.

Dantani applied to the court for Jordan to write his full name on a plain paper five times and his signature the same number of times. The court granted the application, which was not opposed by the defence.

When asked where he was on September 26, 2025, he said he was not in the country.

Asked which passport he travelled with, he said his American passport, but that he could produce it if asked.

Dantani then applied to the court to have the passport produced in court. Justice Oriji then ordered that the passport be produced.

The court adjourned until today, Wednesday for continuation.

It was gathered that the suit followed an alleged joint venture agreement dated October 17, 2025 between the claimants and the defendant, alongside two companies, namely Apostle Associate Limited and Creekstone General Contractor Ltd.

According to the Statement of Claim filed by the claimants, the agreement was for the construction of 24 units of 6-bedroom fully detached duplexes on 1.7 hectares of land at Guzape New Extension and 1.5 hectares at Katampe New Extension.

The claimants were to contribute $4.2 million (or its Naira equivalent of N6.3 billion) as their contribution to the joint venture, while the defendant was to provide the plots of land.

The claimants allege that the defendant pressured them for cash, insisted on receiving dollars, and that they paid $2.1 million in cash on October 17, 2025 at House No. 25, 21 Road, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

They allege that the defendant signed an acknowledgment of receipt, providing his NIN (24217472334), phone number (0703405****), and passport number (A5057****).

The claimants say they later discovered that the plots did not belong to the defendant and that another company was mobilising to build on them. They demanded a refund on 31 October 2025.

In their Statement of Claim, the claimants allege that when the 1st Claimant met the FCT Minister on December 24, 2025 to seek help recovering the money, the Minister cursed and abused him, calling him a liar and a thief.

They allege that the Minister ordered his aide in police uniform to take the 1st Claimant away and hand him over to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, for investigation as a suspect who falsely accused his son.

The claimants allege that the 1st Claimant was treated as a suspect, obtained an extra-judicial statement, and was reluctantly released on bail. They allege the defendant was never invited or appeared at the FCT Police Command.

The defendant, in his Notice of Intention to Defend and supporting affidavit, denied all allegations. He said he does not know the claimants and has never met them anywhere, including Harriot, London, or Nigeria.

He said the claimants’ story changed: a letter to his father and the EFCC dated November 24, 2025 said the 1st Claimant approached him earlier in the year and gave him $2.1 million on 26 September 2025. He said that on that date, at 7:56am, he was on a British Airways flight from Abuja to London.

He said the claimants then changed the story to say it was in October 2025 in Harriot, London.

He denied receiving $2.1 million or signing any acknowledgment. He said the signature is forged and that his current passport number is B5031****, not A5057****, which he said expired in 2022.

He described the allegations as a calculated attempt to blackmail his father, a public figure, and extort money.

A Certified True Copy of a Police Investigation Report attached to the defendant’s filings states that the matter was investigated by the FCT Police Command. According to the report, the 1st Claimant was given ample time to produce evidence of giving the money but had not done so.

The report concluded that in view of the claimant’s reluctance to submit facts of evidential value, he would be arraigned for defamation of character, giving false information to mislead a public servant, and attempted extortion.