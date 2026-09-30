 Skip to content
Politics

‘Wike Is Supporting Tinubu, Not APC’ – Oshiomhole

Published
By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole

Key Takeaways

  • Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, said FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, not the APC.
  • Oshiomhole spoke on Tuesday on TVC, amid a dispute between Wike and some APC governors after Wike called some of them politically lazy.
  • Oshiomhole said both Wike and the APC governors share the same goal of returning Tinubu in 2027, and he has not heard any side oppose it.

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid rather than the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole clarified on Tuesday during an interview on TVC, amid the ongoing disagreement between Wike and some APC governors over the minister’s political activities.

The former Edo State governor said Wike has consistently made it clear that, although he is not an APC member, he supports Tinubu’s bid to remain in office.

“Wike is supporting President Tinubu and not the APC. The position of some of the APC governors and that of the minister is that they are both unanimous. They are all committed to supporting the re-election of President Tinubu,” Oshiomhole said.

He was responding to the disagreement that followed comments by Wike describing some APC governors as politically lazy.

Oshiomhole said the differences between Wike and the APC governors should be viewed against the backdrop of their shared support for Tinubu’s re-election.

“I am comfortable with the fact that the two sides are working for the same goal, supporting the President,” he said.

The senator added that he had not heard either side oppose Tinubu’s return to office in 2027.

“I have not heard any side of the argument suggesting that anyone, including the FCT Minister, is opposed to President Tinubu’s re-election,” he stated.

Oshiomhole further noted that Wike had repeatedly acknowledged that he was not an APC member while maintaining his support for the President.

“He has said so himself repeatedly that he is not an APC person; he is not a member of the APC, but he supports the President,” he added.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.