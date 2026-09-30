‘Wike Is Supporting Tinubu, Not APC’ – Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid rather than the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole clarified on Tuesday during an interview on TVC, amid the ongoing disagreement between Wike and some APC governors over the minister’s political activities.

The former Edo State governor said Wike has consistently made it clear that, although he is not an APC member, he supports Tinubu’s bid to remain in office.

“Wike is supporting President Tinubu and not the APC. The position of some of the APC governors and that of the minister is that they are both unanimous. They are all committed to supporting the re-election of President Tinubu,” Oshiomhole said.

He was responding to the disagreement that followed comments by Wike describing some APC governors as politically lazy.

Oshiomhole said the differences between Wike and the APC governors should be viewed against the backdrop of their shared support for Tinubu’s re-election.

“I am comfortable with the fact that the two sides are working for the same goal, supporting the President,” he said.

The senator added that he had not heard either side oppose Tinubu’s return to office in 2027.

“I have not heard any side of the argument suggesting that anyone, including the FCT Minister, is opposed to President Tinubu’s re-election,” he stated.

Oshiomhole further noted that Wike had repeatedly acknowledged that he was not an APC member while maintaining his support for the President.

“He has said so himself repeatedly that he is not an APC person; he is not a member of the APC, but he supports the President,” he added.