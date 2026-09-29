APC Chairman Reveals How Party Will Solve Wike, Govs’ Rift

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the party will address the ongoing disagreement between some APC governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, through dialogue and mutual respect.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda said the APC leadership remained focused on preserving the unity of the party, respecting the political rights of its members and preparing for the 2027 general elections.

The APC chairman stated this in an interview with Leadership through his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, in Abuja.

The disagreement followed the rejection by the Progressive Governors’ Forum of political arrangements which the governors believe could weaken the APC or affect its candidates in the 2027 elections.

The APC governors, led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, have said they would support candidates officially sponsored by the party.

In a communique read by Uzodimma, the governors said, “The APC Governors’ Forum unanimously resolved that its members will not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of Mr President, weakening the APC or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels.

“The Forum has no intention to support any candidate at any level that is not an APC candidate because our candidates who are contesting the election are being sponsored by our party.”

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has maintained that his support for Tinubu does not mean he has abandoned the PDP or that he must support APC candidates in other elections.

The FCT minister has also rejected claims that the Rainbow Coalition was created to weaken the APC, saying its primary objective was to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election.

“There was never a day I went to the Governors’ Forum to align with the APC coalition. There was never one day. I have been talking about my alliance with political parties, and there was never one day that he referred to our alliance,” Wike said.

He has also argued that political parties remain free to field candidates for governorship and legislative elections while politicians support Tinubu at the presidential level.

Against the backdrop of the exchange between Wike and the APC governors, Yilwatda said the disagreement should not be allowed to escalate into a crisis within the ruling party.

He described the situation as a difference in political perspectives that could be managed through dialogue and diplomacy.

Yilwatda said, “Mr Wike has made his position on the Rainbow Coalition known, while APC governors have also clearly stated their support for the President and the party’s candidates.

“For us in the APC, the priority is to maintain party unity, respect the democratic rights of all political actors and remain focused on the 2027 elections.

“The National Chairman has consistently emphasised that the party’s doors remain open to constructive engagement, but the APC will continue to strengthen its structures and work with all stakeholders committed to the progress of the country.

“There is therefore no need to personalise the disagreement or escalate the rhetoric. Political differences are normal in a democracy, and we believe they should be managed through dialogue, maturity and respect for the institutions and processes of the various political parties.”