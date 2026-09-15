Wike Rainbow Coalition: ‘APC Govs Will Not Support Any Candidate Not In Our Party’ – Uzodimma

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved not to support political alliances or parallel structures that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid or weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the position was announced on Monday night by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, after a high-level meeting of APC governors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The development comes amid growing disagreements within the APC over the Rainbow Coalition being championed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Some party leaders have expressed concern that the coalition’s activities and its decision to field candidates under different political platforms could divide APC votes and affect the President’s chances in 2027.

Reading the communique issued after the meeting, Uzodimma said APC governors had agreed to focus exclusively on candidates sponsored by the ruling party.

He said the governors would not participate in or endorse any political arrangement that could create divided loyalty or undermine APC candidates.

Uzodimma said, “The APC Governors Forum unanimously resolved that its members will not participate in, support or endorse any alliance or political arrangement capable of undermining the re-election of Mr President, weakening the APC or adversely affecting any candidate of the party at all levels.

“In other words, the forum has no intention to support any candidate at any level that is not an APC candidate because our candidates who are contesting the election are being sponsored by our party.

“The governors’ campaign commitment is exclusively to all APC candidates. All levels of the party campaign architecture will align with the expectations of Mr President and the strategic objectives of the party.”

Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has repeatedly maintained that the Rainbow Coalition is primarily focused on securing Tinubu’s re-election.