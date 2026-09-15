Adamawa APC Crisis Deepens As Ex-Speaker, Thousands Dumps Party

The crisis rocking the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified following another wave of defections involving senior party members and thousands of their supporters.

Naija News reports that the latest development came on Monday, when former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and serving lawmaker representing Yola South, Kabiru Mijinyawa, led many supporters out of the APC and into the Action Peoples Movement (APM).

Mijinyawa announced his defection in a letter dated September 13, 2026, addressed to the state APC chairman.

He cited what he described as the party’s failure to uphold internal democracy, transparency and the rule of law as reasons for his decision.

“The recent APC primary elections in Adamawa State demonstrated that the party lacks internal democracy; people were picked as candidates without due process,” Mijinyawa stated.

Mijinyawa’s departure came barely two days after another group of APC stakeholders, led by Tahir Shehu, defected to the APM.

Shehu had last Saturday addressed APC stakeholders at the Government House, where he called on the party leadership to urgently resolve grievances among its members ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, failure to reconcile aggrieved members could weaken the party’s chances in the forthcoming poll.

“For us to go into the general elections as a united family, there is an urgent need to reconcile aggrieved members and give them hope that they are valued.

“They are not asking for much; the party leadership should show them they remain important organs of APC in Adamawa State,” Shehu said.

Abdulraman Haske, who was alleged to have won the APC governorship primary, has since emerged as the APM governorship candidate after reportedly being replaced by Ahmad Galadima on the APC platform.

Similar controversies were reported in the senatorial contests.

In Adamawa Central, Abdulraman Abbati, who was reportedly the sole aspirant, was replaced by Salihu Mustapha, while Peter Fwa, also said to have been unopposed in the Adamawa South senatorial contest, was replaced by Felix Tangwami.

Fwa and thousands of his supporters subsequently defected to the Labour Party (LP). However, the state APC dismissed the defections as “political tourism.”

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Dogo Victor, questioned the political significance of some of those who recently left the party, citing their previous electoral performances.

Victor also maintained that the APC remained firmly rooted at the grassroots and expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

He also pointed to what he described as the track record of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as evidence that the party remained politically strong in the state.