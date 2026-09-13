2027: ‘Horse Trading With The Presidency’ – APC Blasts Kwankwaso Over Promise To Take Care Of Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for offering to take care of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if he withdraws from the 2027 presidential race.

Naija News recalls that Kwankwaso had appealed to Atiku to abandon his presidential ambition and support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket in next year’s election.

The former Kano State Governor cited Atiku’s age and health, adding that the former vice-president would be taken care of if the opposition ticket wins the presidency.

Reacting, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a post via 𝕏 questioned the opposition’s confidence in negotiating over the presidency before Nigerians decide who will occupy the office in 2027.

According to him, the development indicates what he characterised as hypocrisy within the opposition camp, stressing that the opposition was engaging in ‘horse trading’.

He wrote, “Kwankwaso to Atiku: Step down for us … we will take care of you if we win presidency …

“At last, the veil comes off … behold the whited sepulchre … they pretend to be saints on the outside but filled with stench of corruption and malignant hypocrisy on the inside … horse trading with the presidency they do not have, and will not have, by the sovereign will of Nigerian electorate, come 2027.”