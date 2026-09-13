2027: ‘Tinubu Knows He Will Lose In A Free, Fair And Credible Election’ -SDP

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is aware of losing in a free, fair and credible election in 2027.

Naija News reports that the campaign council’s Chief Communications Adviser, Comrade Mark Adebayo, made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, declaring the SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, the best presidential material.

Mark slammed Tinubu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi, saying they lack what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

He argued that there was absolutely no basis for comparison between Tinubu and Adebayo, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of worsening poverty, hunger and insecurity.

Mark charged Nigerians to vote and protect their votes, saying, “President Tinubu knows, and all Nigerians know, that in a free, fair and credible election, he will lose in a landslide in 2027″.

According to him, Adebayo was more prepared, intellectually ready and had put together a blueprint needed to solve Nigeria’s problems.

He explained that unlike other politicians who see public office as a tool for personal wealth, Adebayo is a self-made leader with clean hands, stressing that no other candidate has that level of humility despite his sophisticated intellectual profile and commitment to the country.

While comparing Atiku and Peter Obi with Adebayo, Mark said the SDP presidential candidate stands taller with a track record of personal integrity and offers a fundamentally superior approach to governance.

He said, “He is definitely a clear alternative to the “Siamese Twins”. The major political factions in Nigeria have proven to be two sides of the same coin, leaving the country politically lifeless. Prince Adebayo and the SDP represent the true third force that millions of Nigerians have been crying out for.

“Forty years is not enough time for corrupt leaders to stop milking a country dry, but four years is more than enough for a focused leader to rescue his people.

“Compare him with Atiku, for instance, he stands taller with track records of personal integrity and professional excellence. The former Vice President’s integrity has been called to serious question consistently by no other than the president with whom he served. Nigeria cannot afford such ailment in addition to the current cancerous regime.

“Compared with Peter Obi, Adebayo offers a fundamentally superior approach to governance. Leadership requires moving beyond populist rhetoric but looking at empirical possibilities. By examining their economic ideologies, approaches to Labour, production models, and structural consistency, we can see that why Adebayo presents a more robust blueprint for Nigeria. Unlike Obi, Adebayo does not play to the gallery of ethnoreligious antipathies.”