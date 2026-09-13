Plateau-based cleric Isa El-Buba has explained why he withdrew his support for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the cleric said Obi lacks the courage he expects from a political leader.

El-Buba had backed Obi during the 2023 presidential election when Obi contested under the Labour Party.

He also helped mobilise support for the former Anambra State governor during the election.

However, the cleric has now moved his support to Adewale Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), ahead of the 2027 election.

According to the cleric, he still considers Obi a good person but believes the former governor has weaknesses that make it difficult for him to continue supporting his political ambition.

He spoke during an interview on the Mic On podcast hosted by journalist Seun Okinbaloye on Saturday.

El-Buba said courage is one of the main qualities he expects from anyone seeking to lead a country, particularly when such a leader is faced with difficult situations.

He said: “Peter Obi is a nice man. He is not a bad man. But there are certain things I saw and had discussed with him personally. When a leader loses courage, the first instrument of a leader in the midst of all trials is courage to take shots on behalf of the followers. When a leader loses that one thing, you lose me.

“I don’t think Obi is courageous. That’s an aspect of his weakness. Peter Obi has no business leaving LP and running here and there.”